Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.82

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $10.67. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 49,417 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

