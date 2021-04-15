Cardan Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

PCY stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

