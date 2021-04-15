Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after buying an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $40.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25.

