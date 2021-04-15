Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,579 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

