Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,268 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.