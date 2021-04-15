Cardan Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN opened at $134.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.