Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.25 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

