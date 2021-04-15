Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $68.20 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,426,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 354,903 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 4.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $68,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

