Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 54,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 99,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

NYSE WFC opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

