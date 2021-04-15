Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,493 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sony by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

