Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,278. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

