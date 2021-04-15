Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $253.12 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

