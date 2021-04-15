Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

SNAP opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

