Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,209 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

