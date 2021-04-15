Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 505,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

