Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

