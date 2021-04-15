Celeum Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $4,985.50 and $104.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celeum has traded 88% lower against the dollar. One Celeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00267745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.58 or 0.00724843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,569.46 or 0.99549672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.92 or 0.00847884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

