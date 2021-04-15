Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Central Securities news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800 shares of company stock worth $65,446. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Central Securities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET remained flat at $$39.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

