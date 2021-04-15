Centric Wealth Management Sells 215 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $84.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

