Centric Wealth Management Sells 266 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 568,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,996,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.64. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

