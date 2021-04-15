Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CNBKA stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $643.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,227,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.57 per share, with a total value of $47,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,349,197.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,131 shares of company stock valued at $560,162. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

