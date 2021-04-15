Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
CNBKA stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $643.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
