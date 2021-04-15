CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 2,396,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,164. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

