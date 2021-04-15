Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.01. 244,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.