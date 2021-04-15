Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $426.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $434.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

