Chicago Capital LLC Has $883,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $256.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $260.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

