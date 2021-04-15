Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

