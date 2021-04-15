China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.84. China Finance Online shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 19,887 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

