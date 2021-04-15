China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 64.4% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 471,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

