China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 64.4% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 471,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.