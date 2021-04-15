China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Up 86.4% in March

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 161,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of China Xiangtai Food stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.