Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.84 and traded as high as C$13.59. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.87, with a volume of 1,209,475 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.86. The stock has a market cap of C$825.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

