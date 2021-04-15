Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 440.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.7% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.63 and a 200 day moving average of $309.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $339.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

