Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 535.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

