Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 376.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

