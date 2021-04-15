Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

