Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,750 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 28,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

