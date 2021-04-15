Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,406 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.