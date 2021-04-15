Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.74 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

