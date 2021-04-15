Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

