Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $310.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $161.18 and a one year high of $314.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.48 and its 200 day moving average is $273.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

