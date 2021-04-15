Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 16,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,049,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 78,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

