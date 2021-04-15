CoinEx Token Trading 138% Higher This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 138% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $52.13 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00749695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.52 or 0.06091211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00033637 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

