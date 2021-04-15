Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.26. 152,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,802. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.58 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

