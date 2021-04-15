Collective Family Office LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.23. 33,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.