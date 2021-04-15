Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 8,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 209,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

