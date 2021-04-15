Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.59. The stock had a trading volume of 81,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $322.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

