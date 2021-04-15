CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Buy”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

