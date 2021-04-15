Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,568 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

