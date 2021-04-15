ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 39,138 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

