Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%.

CSOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

