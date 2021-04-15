Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.16. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.